WAC-Hearts of Oak CAF CL second leg to be played behind closed doors

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) is set to host Hearts of Oak in the second leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League behind closed doors, according to reports.



Wydad AC will host Hearts of Oak on Saturday 23 October 2021 in Casablanca, Morocco.



Reports suggest that CAF has ordered for the game to be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 situation in the North African country.



Only accreditated persons will be allowed to the match venue for the game on Saturday.



The Moroccan giants will try to overturn a 1-0 deficit at the Mohamed V Stadium at 19:00 GMT.



Wydad is trailing on aggregate after losing 1-0 in the 1st leg encounter last Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



A 41st-minute strike by forward Isaac Mensah ensured the Phobians take advantage before traveling to Morocco for the reverse fixture.