Würzburger Kickers slapped with fine after fan racially abused Ghanaian forward John Yeboah

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

German lower-tier club, Würzburger Kickers have been fined a sum of 3,000 euros after a fan of the club racially abused German-Ghanaian forward John Yeboah.



Early this year on February 12, there was an incident when Würzburger Kickers played against MSV Duisburg in a clash in the German 3. Lig.



After the end of the first half, a fan of Würzburger Kickers verbally abused John Yeboah who reported the incident.



After looking into the matter, the Sports Court has fined Würzburger Kickers a sum of 3,000 euros for the insult.



The court said such acts can no longer be tolerated in sport. Fortunately for the club, the fact that it was an action from a fan that could not have been prevented resulted in a mild punishment.



Already, the club has apologised to MSV Duisburg and John Yeboah after the incident. Würzburger Kickers makes it clear that it does not support abuse of any kind.