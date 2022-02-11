Volta Regional executives call on GFA President Kurt Okraku and Executive Council

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Executive Council of the Volta Regional Football Association led by Chairman Daniel Agbogah visited the head office of the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday to officially introduce themselves to the Executive Council and to discuss issues of mutual benefits.



They also used the opportunity to express their deepest condolences to President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku whose father, George Offei Simeon-Okraku, passed on Sunday, November 21, 2021.



Executive Council Member Samuel Anim Addo was present at the meeting on Wednesday.



The Volta Regional Association Chairman Daniel Agbogah was accompanied by Secretary, Promise Ahiagba, and Foster Kudiabor, the Ho Municipal Chairman.



Others included Chairperson of the Women’s Committee, Innocentia Agbavitor, and Chairman of the South Tongu District Football Association Atsu Kuadey. Council Members, Martin Torku, Mark Coffie Serlom, and Hamza Mutala were also part of the delegation.



"The Volta Region has been in my heart from day one and I will continue to show support to you and your Executives", President Simeon-Okraku said.



"The Chairman has been very open in terms of communication and I appreciate the fact that we have worked together as a team and done things with an appreciable level of support and commitment.



"The Volta Region has been doing well by taking the sport to every corner of the Region.



"Collectively we have brought back Juvenile football by again giving it a national lift with the KGL Inter-Club Champions League and the impact will extend to the Regions soon as we seek to rotate the host cities to promote the sport across the Regions.



"The Volta Region stands the chance of hosting one of the GFA products to bring the spotlight on the Region as we strive to Bring back the love and to ignite passion across board", he added.



Chairman of the Volta Regional Football Association Daniel Agbogah commended the Executive Council for rolling out policies geared towards the development of juvenile and Women’s football across the Regions and called on the GFA Executive Council to come up with more interventions that would help in the forward march of the sport.



Champions of last season’s Volta Regional Division Two League are currently participating in Zone Three of the National Division One League while Diamond Babes Football Club, their Regional Juvenile Champions competed in the KGL U-17 Inter-Club Champions League.