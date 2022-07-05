Volta Rangers secures promotion into National Division One League

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: GNA

Volta Rangers FC has secured promotion into the National Division One League after emerging champions of the Volta Regional Division Two League played in Ho.



They beat Agbogba FC 1-0 to win the trophy through Usman Safianu in the 21st minute in the week-long Middle League held in Ho, which had eight teams participating.



Agbogba FC pushed more men forward in the second half of the game with aggressive play to equalise and possibly add a goal, but Volta Rangers remained unyielding and defended the goal to the final whistle.



The Volta Rangers made good use of their wings with counterattacks, giving them an upper hand over their opponents, resulting in a penalty in the 62nd minute when Justice Agugre was brought down in the penalty box.



They were, however, not able to capitalise on the penalty to cushion their lead as Hafiz Rahman, the captain missed the opportunity with the ball hitting the crossbar.



Other teams that participated in the tournament included, Vora Sporting Club, Kickers FC, Trinity Stars, Robert FC, Sharp SC, and Nkwanta Young Desert Warriors.