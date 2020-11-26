Press Releases of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: Afrifanom Limited

Vokacom Limited announces name change to Afrifanom Limited

Afrifanom Limited

Vokacom Limited, Ghana’s premier IT company has unveiled its new name, Afrifanom Limited.



The name change is designed to mirror the transformation and growth of the company whilst staying true to its African Heritage.



This rebranding effort is a clear reflection of its identity, commonality and unstoppable drive to dominate Africa. The values of the company still remain Accountability, Innovation, Can-do and Excellence.



Along with this name change, Afrifanom has released a new company logo. The new website will be launched in January 2021.



For marketing and branding purposes, the company will begin to refer to itself under the new corporate name. More importantly, Afrifanom would like to assure all its stakeholders that the change of name will not affect the nature, staff and board of the company, all documents and business interests bearing the former name still hold valid.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.