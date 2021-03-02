Press Releases of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone unveils ultra modern retail shop in Osu, Accra

Group photograph of Vodafone staff at the launch of the new shop

In its continual bid to deliver an extraordinary customer experience across all touchpoints, Vodafone Ghana has relocated its Osu retail shop to a new, ultra-modern facility on 11th Lane, off Oxford Street in Osu, Accra.



The exquisitely branded, spacious and futuristic shop presents customers with automated facilities and digitized interventions to boost convenience and enable effortless self-service.



The shop has a concierge who acts as the first point of reference and welcomes customers. Its various Retail Advisor stations and dedicated Vodafone Business desk guarantee quick service delivery and enquiries for enterprise, fixed and mobile customers.



The retail shop also has a multi-zoned internet café and Document Centre for customers to access and experience Vodafone’s ultra-fast internet service.



Additionally, the shop has a mobile device display lounge, which stocks the latest smartphones; a Tech Zone for dealing with mobile device issues; and a waiting area for customers.



To ensure full alignment with COVID-19 safety protocols, the shop has also incorporated clever spacing and automated temperature-check, handwashing and sanitizing measures.



Opening the ultra-modern retail shop, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, explained that the launch of the new retail shop forms part of the firm’s strategy to deliver exceptionally seamless customer experience across all of Vodafone’s touchpoints through the magic of innovation.



“The unveiling of this new retail shop is certainly a proud moment for us; it further demonstrates our relentless obsession with our customers. Our incessant quest to continue to provide them with the tools necessary to make their lives easier and progressive.



Our customers are at the very heart of all we do, and we seek to emphasize this across all customer touchpoints within the organisation including our Retail Shops. Every single offer, product or service that we unveil bears the foremost brand attribute that differentiates us on the market – Innovation.



Indeed, customer-centric innovation is the life-blood and the driving force behind all our undertakings at Vodafone, and this has been brought to the fore, once again, with this new Retail Shop”, she asserted.



Present at the brief unveiling ceremony were customers, members of Vodafone Ghana’s senior management team, staff of the Osu retail shop as well as selected staff from other stakeholder teams.







