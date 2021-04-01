Vodafone unveils a new global brand positioning: ‘Together We Can’

Press Releases of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone has announced a significant global change to its brand positioning to reflect a new purpose and visual identity that marks a new era, with a clear focus on how technology and humanity can come together to address individual and societal challenges and build a better future.



Vodafone Ghana together with other Vodafone operating companies worldwide, celebrate what the human spirit can achieve when combined with technology in a multi-market update to its brand position.



The company has introduced a new Vodafone tagline - ‘Together We Can’ – to accompany its new position, along with a year-long multi-channel communication programme encompassing television, print and digital advertising demonstrating Vodafone’s profound belief that the partnership between technology and society can achieve even greater things



Remarking on the Brand update, Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Ghana stated:



“Together We Can’ places the emphasis on ‘We’, and how collaboration between the irrepressible human spirit and innovative digital technology can lead to the accomplishment of great feats. The experience of these last 12 months during the COVID-19 crisis attests to the critical role of connectivity and technology in keeping society, businesses and governments connected. As a purpose-led company, Vodafone fundamentally believes that technology can improve lives, and this new positioning builds further momentum to our purpose to connect for a better future and enable an inclusive, sustainable and digital society.”



Vodafone’s new brand position is inspired by global consumer research carried out by the company which revealed that the role of technology is overwhelmingly transforming people’s lives. Findings identified how technology has evolved from something that simply excites people on a personal level, to playing a more meaningful part in the world at large, in particular, in making a difference on issues such as sustainability and societal development.



The Together We Can campaign commences with a new 60-second television commercial The Irrepressible Girl, featuring a young girl posing questions about the world around her, on the role technology can play in curing disease, fighting climate change and addressing digital inclusion.



The commercial, along with a series of stories that will appear in print and digital advertising, will shine a spotlight on Vodafone’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and sustainable society through its myriad of innovative undertakings such as the rollout of Ultra-fast Fibre Broadband; 4G Gigabit networks on mobile and connectivity to the most remote parts of the country; the role of the Vodafone DreamLab app in the fight against cancer and COVID-19 as well as the role of Vodafone Cash; My Vodafone App and Vodafone’s virtual assistant, TOBi in driving convenience, excellent customer experience and digital financial inclusion.



The campaign will mark the introduction of a refreshed brand identity with Vodafone’s iconic speech mark logo and red colour scheme. Apart from Ghana, the repositioning campaign and awareness drive will run in 29 other Vodafone markets.