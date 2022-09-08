Vodafone to be unveiled as new Asante Kotoko headline sponsor - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Africa’s leading mobile telecommunications giants, Vodafone have reached a deal with Asante Kotoko to become the new headline sponsor, the local media have reported.



According to the reports, Kotoko Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Nana Yaw Amponsah has concluded talks with officials of Vodafone Ghana for a lucrative sponsorship deal ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



The deal is expected to be announced after their CAF Champions League preliminary round game against RC Kadiogo.



The management of Asante Kotoko could not continue their marriage with MTN after the former failed to renegotiate their sponsorship deal with the Reds.



MTN’s sponsorship agreement with Kotoko dates back to January 2011 when a deal was signed for an annual amount of GH¢1,050,000.



The company’s relationship and support to Asante Kotoko date back to the period of Spacefon, Areeba to MTN.



Kotoko in past years have had a professional relationship with telecommunication companies through sponsorships. such Company includes Tigo Ghana and Onetouch which is now Vodafone.



The club have deals with GOIL, Ceek, Ticketlake, StarLife Assurance, and Star Assurance, Adonko Next Level Energy Drink, VEO, InStat Sport, Errea, Cedar Point Pharmacy.