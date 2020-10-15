Press Releases of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone's friendly digital assistant ‘TOBi’ now on WhatsApp

TOBi provides customers with the necessary tools to make their lives easier and progressive

TOBi, Vodafone’s friendly digital assistant is now available on the Telco’s customer care WhatsApp number 0501 000 300. The chatbot, which is powered by artificial intelligence, has been introduced to improve customer queries and response time.



TOBi is designed to provide 24-hour assistance to customers on products, services and enquiries. The aim of the chatbot is to reduce call volumes to the experience centre. TOBi has been trained to perform basic customer care functions with a vision to improve its abilities with time.



According to Angela Mensah-Poku, Director of Digital Transformation and Commercial Operations, the introduction of TOBi on WhatsApp demonstrates Vodafone’s relentless effort to continue to provide customers with the necessary tools to make their lives easier and progressive.



“Unveiling of TOBi is certainly a proud moment for us - it further demonstrates our relentless obsession with our customers – to continue to provide them with the tools necessary to make their lives easier and progressive. Evidently, our passion and drive for innovation has once again been demonstrated and brought to life,” she said.



'TOBi is now on WhatsApp, which means when customers reach us on our WhatsApp, they get to interact with TOBi who will quickly attempt to address their challenges. It will however handover complex scenarios to live agents to assist.



WhatsApp forms 23% of the digital assisted channel contacts, and is the second highest traffic channel. This means that, TOBi will also serve as a concierge offering 24/7 support to our customers. This will ultimately improve our response time”.



Angela Mensah-Poku said this during her visit to the Vodafone Retail Shop at Cantonment to interact with some customers as part of Customers Care Month Celebration.



She further revealed that Vodafone has introduced new features on TOBi to respond to customers queries in Pidgin English’ and within the shortest period. “I am also excited to add that TOBi is now able to respond to queries in ‘Pidgin English’, which will be of great benefit to a section of our customers.”



Ms. Mensah-Poku assured customers of Vodafone’s commitment to live up to its standards of excellence in all interactions and across all touchpoints.

“At Vodafone, Innovation, creativity and digital are embedded in all we do.



Our leadership in introducing new and modern trends in technology and digitalisation is unquestionable. We can cite several of these industry-leading products, campaigns and initiatives”.

