Vodafone reaffirms commitment to enhance customer experience through innovation

Digital Transformation and Commercial Operations Director at Vodafone Ghana, Angela Mensah-Poku, has reaffirmed the Telcos' commitment to enhance customer experience through Innovation, creativity and digital.



According to her, one of the core values at Vodafone is to continually deliver unmatched customer experience and innovation across all key touchpoints.



“We are an organisation that prides itself on being customer centric. Our customers are at the very heart of all that we do and we ensure that this mind-set runs across all departments within the organisation.



We ensure that no customer is left behind in the process and this is what has led to the birth of revolutionary initiatives such as Super Care and varied digital channels like My Vodafone App,” she said.



She added “Innovation, creativity and digital are embedded in all we do. Our leadership in introducing new and modern trends in technology and digitalisation is unquestionable. We can cite several of these industry-leading products, campaigns and initiatives”.



Angela Mensah-Poku said this during her visit to the Vodafone Retail Shop at Cantonment to interact with some customers as part of Customer Care Month Celebration.



She indicated that Vodafone has outlined activities to celebrate and reward customers throughout the week.



“We have dedicated the week to celebrate and reward our customers with a host of activities just to say thank you for staying with us. It is imperative to underscore the importance of our relationship. We want to thank our customers for giving us the opportunity to play a fundamental role in how they live, work and play.”



“Vodafone customers will be rewarded and celebrated with exciting prizes such as Vodafone Cash, gift baskets, mifis with data, airtime and Vodafone souvenirs. Vodafone will also give away unique gift packs to customers during an ‘unspecified hour’ within its shops.



Vodafone’s Enterprise Customers will also get to use Telco's Bulk SMS platform and Caller Ring Back Tune for promotional campaigns throughout the month”, she highlighted.



She further assured customers of Vodafone’s commitment to live up to its standards of excellence in all interactions and across all touchpoints.





