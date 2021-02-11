Press Releases of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone named Ghana’s best Telco in customer service for the second year running

Vodafone Ghana named the best telecom company by GCSI

Telecommunications giant, Vodafone Ghana, has been named the best telecom company in customer service for the second year running by the Ghana Customer Service Index (GCSI) report 2020.



In the GCSI Telecom sector rankings, Vodafone obtained the highest satisfaction score to emerge as the best customer service provider for the second year in a row. This feat comes as no surprise as the Telco has been consistent in introducing innovative channels to interact and engage with its customers.



Reacting to the outcome of the recent GCSI survey, Director of Digital Transformation and Commercial Operations at Vodafone Ghana, Angela Mensah-Poku, asserted that the report affirmed Vodafone’s wholehearted commitment to the goal of proffering a seamless and enjoyable service experience for its customers.



“Vodafone Ghana is proud to be acknowledged once again as the most customer service oriented telecom operator in Ghana. For us, this affirmation goes to show that our continual customer experience innovations and digital interventions are hitting the right spots and largely fulfilling our objective to deliver an unmatched service experience for our cherished customers.



We seize this opportunity to say a resounding thank you to our customers. We continue to excel because of their frank feedback, patience and cooperation. We want to assure our customers that we are not resting on our oars, especially considering the unusual circumstances we find ourselves in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



We are therefore continuing to fine-tune and update our customer-centric digital assets; My Vodafone App (MVA) and our virtual customer assistant, TOBi with improved functionalities to serve our customers even better while adjusting our retail shop operations to be maximally adherent to Coronavirus protocols and hence ultra-safe.”



Vodafone has empowered customers to digitally access its products and services from the safety of their homes whilst enjoying convenience, ease of use and speed.



Its plethora of customer engaging digital channels including My Vodafone App and TOBi are helping reduce customers’ risk of exposure to the virus.



Additionally, the company continues to enhance their traditional customer service touch points such as the call centres and retail shops to deliver optimal customer service.



Angela explained that the strategic approach is to blend the digital customer experience assets with the traditional service outlets to ensure that customers can access instant support and assistance depending on their service support preference.



“This approach ensures that all customer service touch-points are maximized such that no customer is left behind in our bid to offer top-notch service”, she stressed.



The Ghana Customer Service Index (GCSI) is a yearly report, which provides insights into the state of customer service in Ghana.



The 2020 research and survey collected data from over 3,000 respondents in Accra Kumasi and Takoradi on key metrics such as Trust, Look & Feel, Competence, Professionalism, Ease of Doing Business, Processes, and Procedures, and Customer-Focused Innovations.



The rest are Engagement with Customers, Complaints and Feedback, and Coronavirus Preparedness.















