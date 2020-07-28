Press Releases of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone employees raise GHS100, 000 to support domestic abuse survivors

Vodafone employees raise GHS100, 000 to support domestic abuse survivors

Vodafone Ghana employees and the Vodafone Group Foundation have raised GHS100, 000 towards the establishment of the Vodafone Ark Foundation Transit Shelter for survivors of domestic violence. The amount was donated to the Ark Foundation, a Non-Profit Organization (NGO) that provides support for survivors of domestic violence.



The donation is part of Vodafone’s efforts to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and its numerous challenges. These include domestic abuse, which has significantly increased globally, as survivors are compelled to stay at home with their abusers due to measures in place to contain the spread.



Speaking at the donation ceremony via a video call, Dr. Joyce Aryee, Board Chair of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, said:



“One of the core mandates of the Vodafone Foundation is to meet the needs of vulnerable women in society and the COVID-19 outbreak makes our support for Ark Foundation even more relevant. During the lockdown period, it was realized that many women experienced physical and sexual abuse. In view of this, we decided to support the Ark Foundation to take care of vulnerable women and children by means of this gesture. The donation is a true reflection of Vodafone’s continuous support for Ghanaians in spite of the pandemic.”



Ashiokai Akrong, Human Resource Director at Vodafone Ghana, during her remarks, said:



“At Vodafone, we take pride in undertaking activities that solve societal problems and change the lives of many individuals for the better. Our employees live these values and are always excited to give back to the community. It is gratifying that Vodafone employees generously raised half of the amount and the other half came from Vodafone Foundation’s COVID-19 Hardship Fund that was launched to support a local charity to provide relief for Ghanaians. This clearly goes to reiterate Vodafone’s position as a humane and people-centred organization”



According to Amaris Nana Perbi, Foundation & Sustainability Lead at Vodafone, when completed, the new Vodafone Ark Foundation Transit shelter will have a fully furnished mini digital library for study and research, a recreational area for comfort, new washrooms, CCTV cameras for security and Vodafone’s fibre broadband connectivity. He said the Vodafone Foundation will also make available Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other essentials needed to protect staff and survivors of abuse from COVID-19.



Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Ark Foundation, Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, Executive Director, said:



“The new facility when completed will enhance our humanitarian work of providing counselling and shelter for survivors of sexual abuse and domestic violence. We had come under financial stress in recent times because of the dwindling donor support. We are extremely delighted that Vodafone Ghana Foundation has come to our aid”.



Vodafone Ghana has provided massive support for Ghanaians since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic with many interventions. Notable among them is the Vodafone Healthline Call Centre, which seeks to provide guidance to Ghanaians on COVID-19 in a wide range of local and international languages.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.