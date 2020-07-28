Press Releases of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone customers enjoy big value with current data offers

Pushpinder Gujral

Telecommunication giant, Vodafone Ghana, has enhanced its data packages to give customers exceptional value for money and unmatched experience on the network during this period.



Customers currently enjoy double data allocation on a host of Vodafone’s data offering including the Ghs 0.25, Ghs 1 and Ghs 2 daily bundles, and the Ghs 5 weekly bundle. Data allocation on Vodafone’s ‘2 Moorch Data’ proposition (Ghs 10, Ghs 20, and Ghs50), which offers the best volume of data and price points across the industry, was also doubled earlier this year.



The extra data allocation, which is available for browsing from 12am to 4pm, empowers customers to do so much more at the same price.



Additionally, the Telco has lifted the limited validity on its daily data bundles, Ghs 0.25, Ghs 1 and Ghs 2, as well as Ghs 5 weekly bundle. This means that all four bundles are now ‘No Expiry’ products. The prices of all the above bundles have been marginally reduced to enable customers confidently connect to the things that matter to them most.



Speaking on the big value Vodafone is offering on data bundles, Pushpinder Gujral, Consumer Business Unit (CBU) Director at Vodafone Ghana said:

“Giving customers more value for money has become imperative because of the unprecedented adverse impact of the pandemic. At Vodafone, we deemed it necessary to review our data packages to ensure customers get the most for their money.



Our customers are at the very heart of what we do and that is why we dedicate substantial attention to customer insights. These products have been modified to specifically respond to the pressing needs of our customers based on feedback they shared with us.”



Customers can enjoy these packages by dialing *700#. New customers can also port their existing numbers to the Vodafone network or visit any Vodafone Retail Shop to join the network and begin to enjoy these data offers by Vodafone.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.