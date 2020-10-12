Press Releases of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: Vodafone Ghana Foundation

Vodafone commissions transit shelter to support domestic violence victims

The charity arm of Vodafone Ghana, Vodafone Foundation, has completed and handed-over a transit shelter to Ark Foundation, a non-governmental organisation to support and accommodate domestic violence victims in Ghana.



The transit shelter project was funded by Vodafone Ghana and the benevolent contribution of staff of Vodafone Ghana ranging from the Directors, Human Resource Managers, to senior and junior staff members.



During a handing-over ceremony, the Human Resource Director of Vodafone Ghana, Mrs Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, said the shelter project will provide victims of domestic violence with accommodation and medical attention.



“We are very excited to be handing over this project after 3 months. In the month of July, we were very happy as an organisation to combine our efforts with that of Vodafone Group to contribute to a local charity's COVID-19 focused programme.



In this light, we visited the Ark Foundation in the same month to make a difference by donating a whopping GHS 100,000 to the Foundation to refurbish their transit shelter which will partly serve as an isolation centre for COVID -19 suspected cases and also provide some digital skills for victims of domestic violence who are taken in from time to time.



We believe this shelter will go a long way to provide comprehensive care to more women and children who are victims of domestic violence”.



Mrs Akrong added that the project is part of the company’s Purpose-Led agenda, to stand for things other than profit. “This project is in line with our commitment as a business. Our remit as a company always goes beyond just making profits.



We believe that this shelter will support the Ark Foundation to continue offering assistance to victims of domestic violence. Vodafone remains committed to contributing to helping people in the society and improving the communities in which we operate”.



Affirming Vodafone Foundation’s commitment to invest in strategic initiatives for the betterment of communities, Lead of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Rev. Amaris Nana Perbi, said his office will continue to make a positive change in various communities.



Earlier, Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, the Executive Director of the Ark Foundation, commended Vodafone for the unwavering support to provide them with a transit shelter. “For 20 years, the Ark Foundation had provided a shelter for girls and women who were victims of domestic violence, however, the Foundation faced some challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic concerning housing the victims.



Vodafone came in just at the right time to provide us with the shelter so that people can be managed there, and have all their COVID-19 screenings before being moved to the main shelter. We are forever grateful to Vodafone Ghana, Staff of Vodafone Ghana, and Vodafone Foundation for this great gesture”.









