Press Releases of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone ‘Red Trader’ has helped me manage my business during this pandemic - CEO of E90

Fafape Ama Etsa

The CEO of E90 Ghana Limited, Foe has commended Vodafone Ghana for its mobile app initiative, Red Trader, a product created to provide digital solutions for traders especially during COVID-19 period.



According to her, SMEs should take advantage of technology during this period for business continuity.



“As SMEs, we have to take advantage of technology as an enabler especially during this period when SMEs are suffering some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the time we need Telecommunications Companies to initiate innovative ways to assist us.



I am particularly thankful for the Vodafone Red Trader which is helping me to easily monitor sales and inventory,” she said.



Mrs. Fafape Ama Etsa Foe disclosed this at the maiden edition of the Vodafone Business Runway under the theme: After the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP), what next? The Way Forward for Ghanaian SMEs.



She further noted that “The Vodafone ‘Red Trader’ has been very timely for me as a beneficiary. With the mobile app, I can relax in keeping records of income and expenditure and do payments as well with a few taps on my phone. It matches the current and changing needs of SMEs in these times.”



Pointing out the role SMEs play and the need for large businesses to assist them especially during COVID-19 to make sure they stay in business, CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai said “At Vodafone Ghana, we acknowledge the role played by SMEs in the growth and sustainability of the nation’s economy.





To mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the growth of SMEs, we have put in place many interventions including a tailored web presence solution, ‘Your Business Online’, Red Trader, free transfers from Vodafone Cash to all other networks, affordable data bundle packages among others to keep many SMEs going as they strive to stay relevant during this pandemic”.



“We are proud to say that as a brand, Vodafone Ghana has initiated tailor-made packages to enable SMEs to be in tune with current technological trends in running businesses”, Mrs. Obo-Nai added.



The Vodafone Business Runway Webinar organized by Vodafone Ghana in partnership with the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) aimed at empowering Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) with the requisite skills, insights and opportunities that would enable them to build thriving businesses.

