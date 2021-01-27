Vodafone Foundation trains School of Blind and School of Deaf in web development, coding

Press Releases of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana

International Day of Education: Vodafone Foundation trains School of Blind and School of Deaf

Vodafone Foundation in collaboration with Soronko Academy and Planet Africa Relief Foundation has trained students of the Akropong School for the Blind and the Demonstration School for the Deaf at Mampong Akuapem in Eastern Region in Web Development and Coding.



The initiative forms part of the Foundation’s monthly ‘Birthday Stars’ project and efforts to celebrate this year’s International Day of Education. The technological workshop was organized under the theme “A day for Web developing and Coding for the blind to commemorate this year's International Day of Education”.



Speaking at the event, Vodafone Foundation Lead, Amaris Perbi highlighted the importance of education in national development.



“Over the years, education has provided people with skills and knowledge necessary to obtain well-paying and valued careers. It has also shaped and helped people think, feel and behave in a way that contributes to the success and development of communities.



At a time when the world is being compelled to embrace the new normal, the Vodafone Ghana group is committed to lead several interventions that seek to equip the youth with relevant digital skills needed for keen competition in today’s technological era”.



“Again, we want to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital drive and thus we are proud to partner the Soronko Academy and Planet Africa Relief Foundation in this month’s ‘Birthday Stars’ project to train these special students. We are confident that this training session would help them a lot”, he added.



On his part, Headmaster of Demonstration School for the Deaf, Setumte Ametewee, commended Vodafone Ghana Foundation for their kind gesture, describing the initiative as ‘timely’ due to the current trends around the globe.



“We are most grateful to Vodafone Foundation for this opportunity given our students. I believe the skills imbibed by our students will go a long way to transform their lives by placing them in a position to compete fiercely in a world driven by technology to the greater extent.”



He further called on other corporate bodies to emulate Vodafone Ghana’s example by supporting the students with technological devices such as laptops in order to ensure the sustenance of web development and coding among the students.



