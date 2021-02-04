Press Releases of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone CEO rallies KAIPTC graduands to utilise skills garnered in solving global challenges

Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai has urged graduands of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) to utilise the knowledge and skills garnered from their training to contribute innovatively in finding solutions to the many challenges confronting the world.



At the January 29, 2021 event, she retained the belief in the human resource that has just completed their studies (Graduating Class of 2020) in providing national and global solutions.



“I am aware that this training centre (KAIPTC) has positioned itself enviably as one of Africa’s foremost institutions offering specialised training and policy support for the international community and for governments across the continent. Join me in applauding the commandant, the Executive Team and staff for making this institution relevant beyond the shores of Ghana,” she added.



She touched on the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating effect on business.

“The impact of COVID-19 extends beyond the health sector. The pandemic has worsened the economies of many countries, changed the social life and psychology of many individuals and placed tens of millions of people at risk of falling into extreme poverty, while millions of enterprises face the very real existential threat of imminent collapse.”



She rallied captains of industry and governments to work, put in safeguards to cushion the most vulnerable from hunger, having lost jobs and means of livelihood.



“As a consequence of this pandemic nearly half of the world’s workforce are still at risk of losing their livelihoods, and this number threatens to go up as the second wave of the pandemic appears to be shifting into overdrive,” she said adding “Workers in the informal economy are particularly vulnerable to the shocks of this pandemic, considering that the majority of players in that sector lack social protection and access to quality health care.”



On skills required to meet the business and human security needs in these uncertain times, the Vodafone Ghana CEO proffered four thoughts.



1. With 45% of all current tasks estimated to be automated with present technology in the coming years, Artificial intelligence (AI), Robotics, Machine Learning and Augmented Reality, she said was critical for people in business to understand the major technology trends and get acquainted.



2. With the International Labour Organisation (ILO) noting that COVID-19-related shocks to the labour market can wipe out 19 – 22 million jobs and significantly reduce earnings for the self-employed in Africa, Ms. Patricia Obo-Nai opined there was an urgent call for professionals to reposition themselves and take advantage of new opportunities by being adaptable.



“….if you are in Marketing, you should start being curious and signing up for some Digital Marketing courses; if you are in HR, you could check out the HR Analytic offerings. The future is digital and we have two choices, to be afraid and bury our heads in the sand or to step up to the challenge, embrace the exciting new digital future and equip ourselves with skills so we are not left behind,” she added.



At Vodafone, the telco giant outlined 14 digital skills of the future under its #1MoreSkill program for all employees. They include C2 General, Big Data, Internet of Things, AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Digital Services (lifestyle content), Blockchain, UI/UX Des, Agile, FINTECH, Digital Media, Robotics Process Automation, Cyber Security and Software Engineering.



There’s also an online University (Vodafone University) which taps into resources such as LinkedIn, Udemy, Audacity Oreily in helping prepare its employees for future job roles.



3. Remote working requires collaboration and with the Corona season offering extraordinary challenges in completing work whilst working remotely, Ms Patricia Obo-Nai said it was crucial as an employee to be influential and have a network that helps achieve shared objectives, goals and purpose.



4. She said it was key to understand the importance of data, noting even with organisations who have massive amounts of data, it is those who use it effectively who outperform the rest.



“Many organisations will no longer need people who call pull data, they need people who can extract insights from data and know how to turn this into valuable knowledge.



Without this skill at work, data becomes completely meaningless. You will survive the new normal if you can develop this skill,” she submitted.