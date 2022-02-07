Vladislav Viric quits Dreams FC job

Sports News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dreams FC suffer defeat at home to Chelsea



Viric criticises Chelsea's defensive approach



Viric blame Chelsea defeat on absence of left-back



Dreams FC head coach, Vladislav Viric has quit the role following a defeat to Berekum Chelsea on matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Still Believe lads suffered a narrow defeat to Chelsea at the Theatre of dreams in Dawu on Sunday, February 6, 2022.



Viric confirmed after the game that he has not lived up to expectations and thus has stepped down, ending his one-year stay with the club.



“I’m so sad because Dreams now stays in this position, before the start of the season we spoke about some better place. I as a coach must take responsibility and so, I have resigned because I couldn’t help. I am also tired and I don’t have options anymore and I wish Dreams all the best” he said.



The expatriate criticised Chelsea's defensive approach to the game.



“Chelsea came here to defend, one corner they scored and after that, we tried something but we couldn’t and congratulations to them”.



He further explained what accounted for his side's defeat.



“A lot of things happened, we didn’t have left-back and had to use a striker at that position. In the second half we didn’t have any option at the left side of defense so a lot of things went bad”.



Viric leaves Dreams FC at 11th on the league log with 20 points after 16 matches into the season.



He won 5, drew 5, and lost 6 of the games he managed this season.