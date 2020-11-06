Press Releases of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: Vivo Energy Ghana

Vivo Energy Ghana is ISO 9001:2015 certified

Vivo Energy Ghana, the marketers and distributors of Shell branded products and services has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) certification by the International Standards Organization (ISO).



The International Standards Organization is the global, independent and non-governmental standard-setting body, consisting of representatives from 165 national standard bodies.



The ISO certification is an important milestone for Vivo Energy Ghana and demonstrates its commitment to continually seek excellence in the Procurement, Distribution and Marketing of Shell branded fuels and lubricants across the country as a key player in the downstream petroleum sector.



Commenting on the certification, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ben Hassan Ouattara said the certification reinforces Vivo Energy Ghana’s position as the most respected energy business in Ghana by ensuring quality standards and complying with all applicable regulations.



“This is an important achievement for us because aside the provision of quality Shell products and services we offer our cherished customers, the ISO 9001:2015 certification reaffirms our consistency in product and service delivery that meet customers and regulatory requirements, enhance customer satisfaction and demonstrate to customers’ conformity to a specified Quality Management System requirements.



He added, “achieving the ISO 9001:2015 certification will enable a major player like Vivo Energy Ghana to meet our customers’ needs and expectations through the continuous pursuit of innovation and excellence in order to improve our products and services for our cherished customers and stakeholders.”



He further expressed his gratitude to the entire team especially the ISO Project Team for the passion, commitment and selfless support towards the achievement of this important certification.

