Vita Academy Uk signs a partnership deal with Tema City FC

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pritchard Adjei’s Vita Academy and Eric Mends' Tema City FC have signed a one-year partnership deal.



The deal between the two clubs aims at providing a platform for Tema City to expose their players to the European market and land them in some of the best clubs in the world.



Vita academy is a full-time football academy established in London with a respected international reputation.



The academy is currently planning to set up multiple academies in The UK, Mexico, Uruguay with Ghana already being established with Tema City FC being their official partners.



Vita academy is already aiding Tema City FC in their recruitment. The two organizations are already conducting trials for players.



Both Tema city FC & Vita Academy will share player reports and exchange ideas on