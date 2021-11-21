Vision FC announces partnership deal with Africa’s biggest scouting platform, DigiScout

Sports News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: Vision FC

Ghana division one side Vision FC has announced a partnership agreement with digital scouting platform, Digiscout Football.



The deal will offer Vision FC an opportunity to join a number of youth clubs and academies that are signed to the scouting platform which is widely used by a global community of scouts, intermediaries, coaches and clubs.



As part of the deal, accounts will be created on www.digiscoutfootball.com for the club and its players.



Each player’s highlight video, performance data, as well as selected league matches of the club, will be made accessible on the platform to scouts and intermediaries. Vision FC will also participate in Digiscout’s international scouting tournaments for youth teams and academies on the continent.



“The Board of Vision FC is delighted to bring to the notice of the general public and its cherished supporters the giant stride made by the club in leveraging technology to position the club and it players for global opportunities in the football industry. We are convinced this will be a springboard for our development as a club in this era of digitalisation Club President Michael Osekre said.



Digiscout Football is a scouting platform that is digitalising football in Africa and creating opportunities for young football athletes by using quality videos and data to highlight their performance to agents, scouts, coaches and clubs around the world.