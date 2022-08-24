Vincent Sowah-Odotei fires back, insists Hearts will not stand for blackmail in Konadu Yiadom transfer

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak Board member Vincent Odotei Sowah has reacted to accusations made by Konadu Yiadom’s agent on his transfer to the club



Joe Abu Salem, the agent of Konadu Yiadom is alleging that Hearts of Oak have failed to honour their part of the agreement in the transfer deal for Konadu Yiadom.



GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered that Asante Kotoko was ready to offer $50,000 to sign the centre-back but was rejected by Joe Abu Salem because of loyalty and earlier agreeing in principle to transfer the player to Hearts of Oak.



Abu Salem confirmed in an interview on Accra-based radio station Asempa FM that he regrets not taking the offer from Asante Kotoko as reports have emerged that Hearts of Oak are yet to pay Konadu Yiadom’s transfer fee.



“I regret not giving Konadu to Kotoko. Everything shows I made a mistake. I really regret and should have taken the money from Kotoko. Nana Yaw even told me Hearts has no money to pay the boy.



Hearts of Oak Board member Vincent Odotei Sowah reacted to the claims made by Joe Abu Salem and stated they will not be blackmailed.



“He has taken part of the money for Konadu Yiadom, Odotei told Asempa FM



"We will not stand for any blackmail. If you have taken part of the money, why do you make it look like he has not taken anything? We'll not tolerate that.



"If I tell you how Abu has done to Hearts over this Konadu matter, you will be shocked. Ask him if we owe him the players he brought to us. Abu should steer clear. We signed Konadu on a pre-contract as far back in April".



The 22-year-old had a fantastic season with the Academy Boys, appearing in almost every match and scoring one goal.