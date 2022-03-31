Vincent Enyeama refuses to blame players for Super Eagles failure to qualify for world cup

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has stressed that he will not blame players for the Super Eagles’ failure in the qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



After the team’s playoff defeat to Ghana, many Nigerians have particularly blamed goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.



Speaking in an interview, goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama says Nigerians must move on and face the future.



“It is time we face the future and keep moving. I don’t want to apportion blame,” Enyeama said on Channels Television.



The Nigerian great continued, “I listened to what George also said the other time we cannot have another Jay-Jay Okocha same that we cannot have another Vincent Enyeama, it is the truth.”



According to reports gathered from Nigeria, the citizens remain irate over the frustration of the Super Eagles not qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.