Vincent Enyeama charges underfire goalie Francis Uzoho to stay strong after Ghana howler

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria’s legendary goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has charged Francis Uzoho to stay strong following his howler in the match against Ghana’s Black Stars that cost the Super Eagles qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



It follows the public apology of the goalkeeper in a post on his Instagram page.



“The past couple of days have been the worst in my lifetime. I wanted to take my nation to Qatar but rather did the opposite,” Francis Uzoho posted.



Reacting to that post, great goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama offered words of encouragement.



He posted under Uzoho’s post saying “Never give up dear. we’ve all been through it. Stay strong. better days ahead. You have a very good team.”



Courtesy of that howler in the Ghana game, Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.







