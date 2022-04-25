Vincent Atinga's penalty hands Medeama win over WAFA

Sports News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Medeama SC condemned WAFA to defeat at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa in their Ghana Premier League matchday 26 clash.



It was a tight game as WAFA are bidding to save their Premier League status whiles Medeama also want to be in the top four.



There was very little to separate both teams in the first half despite Medeama dominating possession and causing problems for the WAFA backline.



The first half ended 0-0 as neither team was able to breach the backline of the other despite several chances.



After recess, Medeama upped the ante but could not score whiles WAFA also caused problems occasionally for the home side



A penalty within the 67th minute from Vincent Atinga gave Medeama all the three points as WAFA were unable to pull parity.