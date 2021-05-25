Villarreal vs Manchester United: How to watch Europa final plus key match facts

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Na barely 24 hour to go before Villarreal go jam Manchester United for di Uefa Europa League final wey go happun for Gdansk Poland on Wednesday evening.



Kick off for di game na 8pm Nigerian time.



Di Yellow Submarines reach dia first ever major final after dem beat Arsenal while di Red Devils beat Roma to enta final.



Where to watch di final for TV?



Fans for African fit watch di final of UEFA Europa League for these stations



Nigeria: StarTimes- CH.254/245



Pan-Africa: Canal+ Afrique, StarTimes



South Africa: SuperSports



MENA: beIN Sports



Form guide



Villarreal



Form: LWWLDW



Last game: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal



League position: 7th for Liga



Manchester United



Form: WDLLWL



Last game: Wolves 1-2 Man. United



League position: 2nd for Premier League



