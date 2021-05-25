You are here: HomeSports2021 05 25Article 1270294

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: www.bbc.com

Villarreal vs Manchester United: How to watch Europa final plus key match facts

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Di final Europa game na between Man United den Villareal Di final Europa game na between Man United den Villareal

Na barely 24 hour to go before Villarreal go jam Manchester United for di Uefa Europa League final wey go happun for Gdansk Poland on Wednesday evening.

Kick off for di game na 8pm Nigerian time.

Di Yellow Submarines reach dia first ever major final after dem beat Arsenal while di Red Devils beat Roma to enta final.

Where to watch di final for TV?

Fans for African fit watch di final of UEFA Europa League for these stations

Nigeria: StarTimes- CH.254/245

Pan-Africa: Canal+ Afrique, StarTimes

South Africa: SuperSports

MENA: beIN Sports

Form guide

Villarreal

Form: LWWLDW

Last game: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

League position: 7th for Liga

Manchester United

Form: WDLLWL

Last game: Wolves 1-2 Man. United

League position: 2nd for Premier League



Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment