Villarreal vs Manchester United: How to watch Europa final plus key match facts

Na barely 24 hour to go before Villarreal go jam Manchester United for di Uefa Europa League final wey go happun for Gdansk Poland on Wednesday evening.
Kick off for di game na 8pm Nigerian time.
Di Yellow Submarines reach dia first ever major final after dem beat Arsenal while di Red Devils beat Roma to enta final.
Where to watch di final for TV?
Fans for African fit watch di final of UEFA Europa League for these stations
Nigeria: StarTimes- CH.254/245
Pan-Africa: Canal+ Afrique, StarTimes
South Africa: SuperSports
MENA: beIN Sports
Form guide
Villarreal
Form: LWWLDW
Last game: Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal
League position: 7th for Liga
Manchester United
Form: WDLLWL
Last game: Wolves 1-2 Man. United
League position: 2nd for Premier League
