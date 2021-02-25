Press Releases of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Conrad Kakraba

Village of Hope marks 25th anniversary

Fred Asare, Group Managing Director

The Village of Hope has marked its 25th Anniversary of saving lives and serving humanity. The Village of Hope, which is headquartered in Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, comprises an Orphanage and Children’s Home, a hospital and basic and Senior High Schools.



The Village of Hope began on 24th February, 1996 as an orphanage with only 8 children and 4 workers. Today, Village of Hope is now a group of ministries in childcare, healthcare, education, spiritual care and much more in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern and Upper East Regions of Ghana.



The ministries are: two children’s homes at Gomoa Fetteh and Bongo, two basic schools at Fetteh and Nkwatia, a hospital at Fetteh, a senior high school at Fetteh, a vocational training institute at Ayawaso and a farm at Panfokrom.



It has also planted and strengthened churches throughout Ghana. Through the Village of Hope, thousands of lives that have been rescued, repaired, prepared and propelled to become better and move into greatness. One of the notable figures from the Village of Hope is the current member of Parliament for Madina, Hon. Francis Xavier-Sosu.



At the launch of the 25th Anniversary, the Group Managing Director of the Village of Hope, Mr. Fred Asare underscored the importance of the Village of Hope.



“We have and continue to help and give hope to orphaned, abandoned, destitute and needy children as well as children who have been rescued from slavery. We have and continue to heal the sick, rescue the perishing and care for the dying. We have and continue to feed the hungry, comfort the brokenhearted, lift up the down trodden, protect the vulnerable, provide homes for the homeless and hope for the hopeless.”



He called on individuals, churches and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the Village in order to accomplish its mission.



“As we celebrate, let us remember that the work ahead is greater than the work behind us. There are many more children to feed, clothe and educate. There are many more lives to rescue. There are many more souls to save. There is much more to do so let us all rise up and make some sacrifices for the sake of those who need our help.”



