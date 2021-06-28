Video highlights of Hearts of Oak's 1 - 0 win over Kotoko

Sports News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak now have the upper hand of winning the Ghana Premier League title after winning their tie against Asante Kotoko 1-0 on Sunday.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, the stone that was rejected by the Porcupines two years ago became the cornerstone when he scored to prove his class in the game.



A through pass from Salifu Ibrahim found the U-20 captain who was left unmarked in the box and the forward hit a one time shot past goalkeeper Kwame Baah into the net.



The goal was the cherry on the cake for Afriyie Barnieh who celebrated his birthday 24hours before the game.



Augustine Okrah, however, squandered a glorious opportunity to level the score as Hearts held on for a 1-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The victory leaves Hearts of Oak on top of the table three points adrift of Asante Kotoko with three matches to end the season.



Watch match highlights below







