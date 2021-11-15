Video highlights of Hearts of Oak 1-1 draw with Aduana Stars

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Defending champions Hearts of Oak extended their search for a first league this term after throwing away a lead to draw 1-1 with Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, 14 November 2021.



The Phobians had finished the last ten minutes of the match with ten men after defender Mohammed Alhassan was sent off for a tackle which resulted in a penalty for the visitors.



Striker Bright Adjei-adjudged Man of the Match- stepped up and sent goalkeeper Richard Baidoo the wrong way for the equalizer in the 80th minute.



Hearts of Oak took the lead in the 10th minute when burly striker Kofi Kodzi drilled home from close range after collecting a through pass from Salifu Ibrahim inside the box.



Minutes later, Kodzi was fouled cynically close to the box after tearing away from his marker Thomas Boateng who picked up a yellow for the tackle.



The resultant free-kick was skied over the frame by winger Ibrahim.



Hearts of Oak have played three games without a win.



Watch the highlights below:



