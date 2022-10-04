Video: Watch Michael Baidoo's goal against Göteborg

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Michael Baidoo netted in Elfsborg's 3-1 win against Goteborg in the Swedish top flight on Monday.



IFK Gotenborg's Gustav Svensson was able to head in the first goal in the 9th minute.



Alexander Bernhardsson was responsible for a fine and technical effort before he handed the ball over to Michael Baidoo. The latter also turned and twisted a couple of times before finally finding the gap to make it 1-1.



Twelve minutes later, Alexander Bernhardsson scored for Elfsborg. Michael Baidoo was substituted in the 78th minute. Compatriot Emmanuel Boateng replaced him.



Noah Söderberg scored the third goal in added time.



Michael Baidoo has played 16 games this season for Elfsborg, scored seven goals with two assists.



Below is the video:



