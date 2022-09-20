Video: Richard Ofori arrives in Paris for Ghana vs Brazil game

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori has arrived in Paris, France for Ghana’s game against Brazil on Friday, September 23, 2022.



In a video posted by the team's official social media handles, the Orland Pirates goalkeeper was welcomed to the team’s training base by an official of the FA.



His arrival has shot up the number of players in camp to 25 with only three more left for coach Otto Addo to have a full house.



Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, and Felix Afena-Gyan are the three years yet to join the squad for the game on Friday and Tuesday.



The squad was initially 29 but has been reduced to 28 following injury to Hall City forward, Benjamin Tetteh.



The Black Stars held their first training session on Monday, September 19, 2022 in Paris, France.



Black Stars' new players Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, and Ransford Yeboah among others took part in the training session.



Also present at the training were key players like Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Alexander Djiku, Baba Iddrisu, and Baba Rahman among others.



Ghana's in-form attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo, Fatawu Issahaku, and Elisha Owusu were also present during the training session.



The Black Stars will hold another training session on Tuesday, September 20th as they prepare for their tough match against Brazil.



The match forms part of preparations for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



