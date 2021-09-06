Video: Black Stars hold final training session at Johannesburg Stadium

Sports News of Monday, 6 September 2021

• Black Stars held their final training session on Sunday



• The team trained without 7 of their key players



• The team will face South Africa on Monday



The Black Stars held their final training session at the FnB stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa; ahead of their game against hosts, Bafana-Bafana, in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers later today.



The Black Stars trained without seven players who could not fly to South Africa due to the restriction English authorities have placed on travelling to South Africa.



Jefferey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Baba Rahman, Andy Yiadom and Daniel Amartey who started in the game against Ethiopia failed to make the trip.



Meanwhile, the likes of Kamaldeen Sulemana and Daniel Kofi Kyere have been called back to their respective clubs.



Despite the absence of the 7 players, the team had a good workout session which was supervised head coach C.K Akonnor.



The coach might give an opportunity to some local players in this game following the absence of his key players.



