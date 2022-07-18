Victory for Hearts, defeat for Kotoko: Performance of football elements in NPP elections

Sports News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) went to the polls on Saturday, July 16, 2022, to elect a new set of national executives ahead of the 2024 general election.



Among the many candidates vying for positions were Asante Kotoko's commercial manager, Eric Amoako Twum and former Hearts of Oak management member, Aziz Haruna Futa.



In the elections that came off at the Accra Sports Stadium, while Twum lost by a bigger margin, Futa earned a convincing win.



Here are the results of the two football personalities who were in contention for a position



Eric Twum



The former Parliamentary candidate for Fantekwa South Constituency was competing with Daniel Nii Kwartei, incumbent Henry Nana Boakye, Bright Essilfie Kumi, Seth Adu-Adjei, Eric Amoako, and Nana Owusu Fordjour for the national organiser position.



With 2,870 votes, incumbent Henry Nana Boakye was re-elected as Eric Amoako Twum pulled only 187 votes.



Eric Amoako Twum is the commercial manager of Asante Kotoko. The Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management team appointed him in 2021.



Aziz Haruna Futa



Former Hearts of Oak management member, Aziz Haruna Futa was re-elected as the Nasara Coordinator of the NPP.



He amassed 328 votes, representing 57.8% of valid votes cast to beat competition from Haruna Maiga, Abdul-Muazu Kunata, Awal Mohammed, and Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo.



During the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, he was part of the Black Stars delegation who travelled with the team to Cameroon.





