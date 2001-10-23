I am ripe for national teams - Coach Sarpong

Soccer News of Tuesday, 23 October 2001

Source: .

Coach Yaw Sarpong, chief tactician of resurgent Accra Great Olympics, on Monday 22 October 2001, said he has proved his mettle and therefore deserves to be considered for any of the national soccer teams.



Speaking in an interview, the coach said he has over the years rescued teams from the claws of relegation and such feats should convince those in charge of the appointment of coaches, that he is worth his salt and must be given the opportunity to prove his merit at the national level.



He said as much as he would appreciate a national duty, he would not lobby for it because his achievements speak for themselves and he does not have to go round begging for such higher recognition.



"I am a professional and all I need do is to perform my duty satisfactorily while I leave the judgement to others to do. If my records do not convince those in authority, I shall not go pinching anyone for attention."



Coach Sarpong who saved Okwawu United from the drop last season has miraculously transformed a lethargic Accra Great Olympics side into a very mobile and fluid playing team since he took over from coach John Eshun, a former Black Stars captain.



He has moved Olympics from the bottom of the standings to the eighth position, and has not lost a match after nine runs in the second round of the premiership.



On the transformation of Great Olympics, the coach said his biggest asset is his ability to make the boys believe in their own abilities. “After teaching techniques and tactics, it is very necessary for a coach to make the players have faith in their own abilities. They must believe that they are good, can play good football and defeat whatever opposition that confronts them”.



Speaking on his suspension last season, the coach said he regretted what led to the ban and promised never to engage in such derogatory acts any more.



“Middendorf Ernst and I are very good friends now. We call each other often and there is no bad blood between us. After all, as human beings, we are bound to make mistakes once awhile."



Coach Sarpong was suspended for a year after he engaged Ernst Middendorf, the German coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko in a scuffle during a league match with Okwawu United at Nkawkaw last season.



