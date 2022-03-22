Victor Osimhen leads Super Eagles charge aiming to defeat Ghana

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Italy-based striker, Victor Osimhen is the main man for Nigeria ahead of the side’s showdown with Ghana in the playoff round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The SSC Napoli striker has been in impeccable form for his club in the Italian Serie A since recovering from the injury that saw him miss the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



Prior to this international break, Victor Osimhen bagged a brace in his last two matches, sending chills down the spine of the Ghanaian fans backing the Black Stars to earn qualification to the World Cup.



With just three days away from the matchday of the first leg of the tie, Victor Osimhen remains the poster boy for the fixture.



He is the most in-form player among the players invited by the two national teams combined.



While a lot will depend on him if Nigeria will qualify for the World Cup, the headache now is on Ghana to set up defensively in a way that will render his threat useless.



The first leg of the tie between Ghana and Nigeria is scheduled to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022.







