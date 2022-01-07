Victor Osimhen leads AFCON 2021 absentee XI

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Would a team of players not at the Africa Cup of Nations win the whole tournament?



Goalkeeper: Sylvain Gbohouo



A Nations Cup champion in 2015, was set to feature this time around only for a Fifa ban for taking a prohibited substance to prevent him from participating.



It’s a bitter blow for the veteran goalkeeper and creates a major headache for the Ivory Coast between the sticks.



Defender: Joel Matip



One of the finest African defenders in the world, but Matip passed up on the opportunity to represent Cameroon on home soil as he continues his self-imposed international exile.



How the Indomitable Lions would love to be able to call on the classy Premier League-winning center-back as they look to secure the big one.





Defender: Noussair Mazraoui



The fact that Barcelona are currently being heavily linked with the Ajax defender—who has played in a Champions League semi-final—is testament to the high regard which he’s held within European footballing circles.



This hasn’t mattered to Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who has blacklisted the utility man after accusing him of faking an injury.



Leeds United are also understood to be monitoring the Morocco star.





Defender: Chancel Mbemba



Excellent for FC Porto during their run to the Champions League quarter-finals last term, Mbemba has won domestic titles in both Portugal and Belgium during a fine career in the European game.



He was also an Afcon bronze medallist at the 2015 tournament—when still a youngster—and now in his prime, will rue missing out on a competition that holds such unforgettable memories.



Winger: Emmanuel Dennis



While one Watford Wideman—Ismaila Sarr—does make the tournament, against Watford’s wishes, Dennis does not travel and remains at Vicarage Road.



Various reasons have been given for the attacker’s non-participation in the tournament, with a lot of finger-pointing, and there’s no doubt that Dennis would have been a major asset for the Super Eagles.



Indeed, given Nigeria’s many attacking absences, Dennis should have stepped into a key role at the Nations Cup.



Midfielder: Hakim Ziyech



The Chelsea playmaker hasn’t featured for Morocco in recent months after falling out with head coach Halilhodzic amidst disciplinary infringements.



The Atlas Lions haven’t been doing too badly without him, but they might regret leaving one of the continent’s most creative stars on the bench come the knockout stages.



Midfield: Enock Mwepu



Zambia’s failure to qualify has denied Mwepu the chance to feature in the Nations Cup, with the midfielder having impressed during his 20 international outings to date.



The 24-year-old is in the midst of an encouraging maiden Premier League season, however, and missing out on the Afcon means he can help Brighton & Hove Albion’s European push in the Prem.



Winger: Silas



One of the breakout stars of the Bundesliga last term, Silas looked utterly comfortable in the German top flight and ended the year with 11 top-flight goals.



2021 was overshadowed by an injury and revelations about his true identity, although the Democratic Republic of Congo’s failure to qualify has put paid to any hopes he had of making his mark in neighboring Cameroon.



Striker: Victor Osimhen



A potential Golden Boot winner, Osimhen had battled back from a devastating facial injury to announce himself fit for the tournament, only for Covid to intervene.



It’s a bitter blow for the player—the top scorer in qualifying—and hampers Nigeria’s chances of winning the continental crown.



Striker: Patson Daka



The joint top scorer alongside Osimhen, Daka’s five goals weren’t enough to send Zambia to the Nations Cup.



The Chipolopolo—champions in 2012—are one of the highest-profile absentees, although who knows, there could be a late, late reprieve if Zimbabwe receive a ban from Fifa due to government interference.



Brendan Rodgers and LeicesterCity fans will be desperate for Zim to remain in contention for the tournament in Cameroon!



Striker: Paul Onauchu



Another Nigeria striker to miss out—Odion Ighalo could have also made this dream team—Onuachu could have been a valuable Plan B for the Super Eagles off the bench.



He demonstrated his impact during qualification for the tournament—remember that later winner against Benin—but injury has prevented him from featuring.



With Osimhen and Ighalo both absent, Onuachu might have even fancied his chances of starting for the West African giants.