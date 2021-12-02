Vice President Bawumia supports SWAG Awards

Sports News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu has donated 50,000 Cedis to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) towards this year's SWAG Awards, which comes off on December 17, 2021, in Accra.



The donation was in response to a request for support to the Vice President by SWAG towards the awards, which recognises the exploits of Ghanaian sportsmen and women annually.



The donation was presented on behalf of Vice President Bawumia by his aide, Tamimu Issah to SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah on Thursday morning.



SUPPORT FOR FEMALE FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR & BEST SPORTS JOURNALIST



As part of his support towards the awards, the Vice President has decided to reward winners of two special categories; Female Footballer of the Year and the novel Sports Journalist of the Year with 10,000 Cedis each from the 50,000 donation.



Explaining the rationale behind the Vice President's support for the two categories, Tamimu said Dr Bawumia has a special interest in female football development, hence the support for the female footballer of the year to encourage young girls who have chosen the path of football and sports.



For the novel, Sports Journalist of the Year, the Vice President's aide explained that the 10,000 donation is to support the professional development of the winner.



Dr Bawumia is scheduled to grace the 2021 SWAG Awards as the Distinguished Guest of Honour.