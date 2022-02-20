Vice-President Bawumia supports Black Stars to qualify for 2022 Word Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the Black Stars to beat Nigeria and qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a humiliating group-stage exit at the 2021 AFCON.



The four-time AFCON champions were knocked out at the AFCON in the group stages after failing to beat Comoros in their final Group C game.



Black Stars picked up only one point from three games which led to the sacking of Milovan Rajevac and the appointment of Otto Addo as the new Ghana coach.



“I’m always proud of the Black Stars for going out and representing Ghana, regardless of the result, especially during the pandemic which has been a difficult time for all,” Bawumia told PAV Magazine.



“It was of course a disappointing Afcon tournament for us, and I know that we are capable of achieving much more.



“Now it will be important to work together as a team especially as our focus turns to the vital World Cup qualifiers in the coming months.



“I will always be cheering them on!”



Ghana will take on Nigeria in Cape Coast on March 24 before travelling to Abuja three days later for the return leg.



Ghana are chasing a record 4th FIFA World Cup appearance while Nigeria seeks for their 7th appearance in the competition.