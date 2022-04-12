Veteran Ghana forward Solomon Asante joins American club Indy Eleven

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Solomon Asante has completed his anticipated move to American club, Indy Eleven, footballghana can report.



The veteran forward has joined the new club after parting ways with Phoenix Rising FC at the end of the 2021 USL Championship football season.



“In one of the biggest signings in club history, Indy Eleven added to its attacking firepower with today’s addition of two-time USL Championship Most Valuable Player Solomon Asante,” an official club statement from Indy Eleven has said.



It continues, “Per club policy, details of the contract that brings the influential Ghanian forward to the Circle City will not be released. Asante is currently undergoing the immigration process necessary for his arrival in the United States, and while no exact timeline is available the club expects him to commence training in Indiana in approximately the next three weeks.”



The signing of Solomon Asante is a massive addition for Indy Eleven.



The experienced attacker is one of the top players in the USL Championship and is expected provide a major squad boost for the team.