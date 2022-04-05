Very happy to get a goal - Jordan Ayew speaks after ending goal drought

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Jordan Ayew scores against Arsenal



Thomas Partey suffers an injury in Arsenal's defeat to Crystal Palace



Crystal Palace beat Arsenal at Selhurst Park



Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew, is on cloud nine after ending his long goal drought in Palace's win over Arsenal on Monday, April 4, 2022.



Jordan was on the scoresheet for the first since December 15, 2022, helping Palace to an emphatic 3-0 win over the Gunners.



In a post on Instagram, the 30-year-old expressed his delight after securing the World Cup qualification and ending his goal drought all in a week.



"What a special week! An amazing team performance & incredible support from the first minute to the last. Very happy to get a goal too," he wrote.



Jordan has increased his tally to 2 goals and 3 assists in 26 matches for Crystal Palace this season.



After Jean-Philippe Mateta gave the home side the lead inside 16th minutes, the Black Stars forward doubled the lead 8 minutes later with a sweet left-footed finish from outside the box.



Jordan despite putting up a spirited performance could not complete the math as he was replaced on the 76 minutes.



Here is his game by numbers against Arsenal according to Afrostat



76 mins

1 goal

1 shot on target

2(1) dribble attempts

37 touches

81.3% pass accuracy

9(6) ground duels won

3(1) aerial duels won

1 interception

2 tackles







