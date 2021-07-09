Verratti predicts history-making epic Euro 2020 final

Sports News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti says Sunday's Euro 2020 final against England at Wembley will be "an epic".



Verratti felt England deserved to beat Denmark in Wednesday's semi-final, even though the spot-kick won by Raheem Sterling was "a bit of a generous penalty".



England were awarded the penalty in extra-time of Wednesday's clash at Wembley after Joakim Maehle was adjudged to have fouled Sterling.



Harry Kane then saw his effort from 12 yards parried by Kasper Schmeichel before slotting in the rebound for what proved to be the winner as Gareth Southgate's men triumphed 2-1 to set up Sunday's final against the Italians at the same venue.



Asked about the penalty incident at a press conference on Thursday, Verratti said: "Perhaps it was a bit of a generous penalty, but it is part of the picture in football. I think it was a bit of a generous penalty.



"I think England did a great job. They got to the final for the first time and this says a lot.



"They conceded only one goal, so it is a very solid team, great players, very balanced, and I think they did deserve to get to the final. Now it's all down to the final, which I think will be an epic final, and history-making either way.



"England is a very physical team, and they have players who are very skilled as well. We will face a very, very tough team, they will be playing at home, they know the stadium well. But it is a dream for us to win this European Championship.



"Surely the supporters will factor in somehow, but we're all professional players, we know what it is to play in fan-packed stadiums, and somehow this will drive us as well. We will be happy about it too - it's great to play in a packed stadium.



"I think Italy-England is always a huge match. There will be only one winner and I hope it will be us. We will give it our very best shot."



