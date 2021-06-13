Veep urges Sports Ministry to institute National Fitness Day to promote fitness

Sports News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has tasked the Ministry of Youth and Sports to institute a monthly National Fitness Day to promote fitness and good health.



Speaking at the commissioning of an ultra-modern Astro Turf at Adjiringanor in the Adenta Municipality in Accra, Dr Bawumia said promoting fitness should be an essential part of Ghana's healthcare system.



"As a government, we are keen to seeing a healthy population as part of our healthcare delivery system, we want to encourage community sports and fitness activities," the Vice President stated.



"It is for this reason that I have had discussions with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to institute a national fitness day every month for every Ghanaian anywhere in the country to engage in a fitness activity, if even for 10 minutes," he added.



The Adjiringanor Community Astro Turf, which the Vice President commissioned, was the latest of numerous astro turfs the Akufo-Addo-led government had built across the country.



Vice President Bawumia noted that those astro turfs would not only help nurture talents, but also enhance community participation in sports activities and promote fitness.



"These community pitches would also serve as a platform to unearth more talents for our national leagues and national teams.



"The availability of decent parks in communities should also improve community sports and fitness activities by all ".



The Vice President charged the Sports Minister, who was present at the ceremony, to come out with modalities for the observation of the National Fitness Day.