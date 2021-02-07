Religion of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: GNA

Veep commended for renovating Islamic Research Centre at Nima

Islamic Research Centre

Hajj Ibrahim Umar, the Imam of Ahlu Sunnah Wal Jamaa, an Islamic religious organisation, has commended Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for renovating the Islamic Research Centre at Nima.



The famous three-storey building had been in a dilapidated state for many years and the Vice President intervened to get it renovated through the Zongo Development Fund.



The roofing, ceilings, wall, floor tiles, plumbing works, ceiling fans and other facilities were completely replaced to give the facility a refreshing look.



The refurbished facility was handed over to the Ahlu Sunnah leadership on Friday, February 5, 2021.



During the handing over ceremony, Hajj Umar expressed delight over the new look of the building and applauded Dr Bawumia’s intervention and philanthropic gesture.



The building is a multi-purpose facility, which serves as an educational research centre, a school and a community library.