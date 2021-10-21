Veep calls for strengthening of CAF's Inter-club competitions

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strengthen its inter-club football championships to make it financially rewarding for football clubs on the continent.



The comment follows a report that football clubs in Africa that participate in CAF's inter-club competitions often complain of being riddled in debt due to insufficient funding.



Vice President Bawumia made the remarks when he hosted the President of CAF, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, at the Jubilee House in Accra.



Dr. Bawumia congratulated Dr. Motsepe for his recent election as CAF President and urged him to strengthen Africa's inter-club competitions through a partnership with the private sector.



Dr. Bawumia said, "It's been seven months on the job and it's not too late to congratulate you.



"This is the first opportunity to do so at our end."



"I think your election, generally, has brought so much excitement because as a club owner, the clubs know that you understand their problems better and so sitting as CAF President, you can help them.



"And so for taking over the CAF Presidency, we are looking forward to big things.



"One of the things I will like to see is that for the African Inter-Club Championship, you know that it is not financially rewarding and we will really like to see it being strengthened a bit so that there will be some financial benefits for clubs that participate in it".



Dr. Bawumia also lauded the CAF President's commitment to developing grassroots football across the continent through the CAF Pan-Africa International School Football Championship and some recent reforms in its activities.



Dr. Bawumia said, "Since you took office, you have begun a number of reforms, which we are really excited about."



"Let me congratulate the Motsepe Foundation for donating $10m dollar support for the Pan African Inter-Schools Championship, which we think it's just fantastic".



"It shows the personal commitment that you have".



"What is very clear is that you are very committed to grassroots football development".



"Generally speaking, I think CAF has done well. If you look at the African Cup of Nations, we have moved from 8 to 12 to 16 and now to 24 and this is really very good because you know our continent is football crazy. So having 24 teams in there makes it more competitive because we all feel we are in a better position to win".



"We are very happy with what you're doing. It's very fantastic and we want to congratulate you".



"We are also ready to support whatever plan you have which would take African football forward to the next level."



Dr. Motsepe, the CAF President, on his part, also commended the government of Ghana for its commitments to the development of football in Ghana.



The CAF President, who was accompanied by his wife and son, is in Ghana to participate in the fourth edition of Youth Connekt Africa Summit.



The summit provides a platform to discuss pressing issues affecting youth and proffer home-grown solutions to African challenges.