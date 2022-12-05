Van Calebs slams Otto Addo for Ghana’s exit from 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Ghanaian culture dance instructor, Van Caleb’s has blamed Ghana’s exit from the 2022 World Cup on coach Otto Addo.



According to him, Otto Addo’s decision in the game against Uruguay led to the defeat which ended the country’s stay in the tournament.



He shuddered to understand why Otto Addo made changes to the team that chalked victory against South Korea, stressing the unwritten rule in football which states that “you don’t change a winning side”.



“I blame the coach for this painful defeat. We needed just a draw and he bottled it. How do you change a team that won and play so well against South Korea. The coach was the problem.



“Look at his substitutions too. We have all these players on the bench but you made them sit down and not enjoy more minutes in the tournament”, he said in a social media post.



Van Calebs is however confident about the future of the Black Stars as he believes some of the young players showed enough talent and readiness to take the mantle from the ageing players.





He believes that a team could be built around the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Salis Samed, Kamaldeen Sulemana among others.





The Black Stars exited the 2022 World Cup after losing 2-0 to Uruguay in the last Group H game of the tournament.





Ghana which needed a draw to advance to the next round fell on the sword of De Arrascaet twice and never recovered.



Following Ghana’s exit, coach Otto Addo has quit the team to focus on his Dortmund job.



The players have reportedly left their base in Qatar to join their respective teams.



South Korea and Uruguay were the two sides that qualified from Group H.