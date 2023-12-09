Value of customers, collaboration key to remarkable financial performance - Onwuzurigbo

Finance & Banking of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Managing Director of Zenith Bank Ghana, Henry Onwuzurigbo has extolled the dedication of staff and management of the bank for the this year's financial performance describing it as remarkable.



Speaking at the Light-up Ceremony and Carols Night event of the Bank on December 8, the Managing Director said despite the turbulent economic headwinds, the Bank posted the best unaudited pre-tax profit with a growth of 82% - from GH¢403 million cedis in September 2022 to GH¢735 million cedis in September 2023.



He added that total assets grew to GH¢12.03 billion, a 14.57% increase from GH¢10.5 billion recorded during the comparable period of the third quarter of 2022.



“When we thought our customers business with us would decrease, instead, we saw an increase in total deposits by 22% which amounted to GH¢10.2 million, from the previous year's figure of GH¢8.4 million,” Henry Onwuzurigbo said.



“With this performance so far, we are determined, motivated and confident as a bank to exceed our 2023 end of year financial targets,” he added.



He however expressed gratitude to the customers of the bank for their unflinching support and continuous loyalty. Mr. Onwuzurigbo further commended the Board of Directors whose strategic oversight continue to guide the Bank’s operations.



“I want to also thank EXCO, ALCO, MANCOMM and members of staff (both professional and support) in operations, marketing and shared services, who work tirelessly to ensure full attainment of our vision as a Bank,” he expressed.



Touching on the Light-up ceremony, the Bank MD said the annual CSR initiative forms part of the beautification of Accra’s cityscape which has become a national initiative aimed at beautifying the city’s landscape during this festive period.



He therefore urged Ghanaians to use the festive period to be one another’s keeper while offering the needed support for those in need.



“In the glow of these lights, let us reflect on the resilience that defines us as a bank and as individuals for we have not only weathered the storm but illuminated the path for more growth and success,” the MD urged.



Henry Onwuzurigbo also thanked the media for being a dependable partner throughout the year and urged for more collaboration in the years to come. He added that bank remains committed to furthering the economic, cultural and social development of host communities.



