Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah reveals why he rejected Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has explained why he committed his international allegiance to the United States of America ahead of Ghana.



The 18-year-old opted to represent the United States despite being born to Ghanaian parents.



“It was a mixture of things," he said



“I’m really into the project we have of building this team, this new identity and trying to change the view of American soccer in the world.



“That really inspired me and was one of the things I really wanted to be involved in.”



Musah was also eligible for England, Italy and Ghana with both his parents Ghanaian, but he grew up in Italy and England.



He represented England at youth level, but like many footballers before him, he won’t turn out for the Three Lions at senior level.



The US Football federation released a statement where Musah was quoted saying it wasn’t difficult to make up his mind.