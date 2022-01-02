Valencia coach wants to sign Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Sports News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso could return to Spain as Valencia are interested in acquiring his services in the January window, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.



Wakaso is liked by Valencia coach Jose Bordalás who has made the Ghanaian his main objective for the window.



Valencia have been inconsistent, with four places behind the Champions League spot, and Bordalas admits there is a need for reinforcement ahead of the second round.



Bordalas wants a defensive midfielder who can also operate as centre-back. The gaffer is convinced Wakaso is the right player he wants in his team as they seek to turn their season around.



Wakaso is a destructive midfielder, a profile that is scarce in the squad of Valencia, and despite not having been under the orders of Bordalás previously, he would be an ideal player for the Spanish coach’s style of play.



Wakaso who now plays his football in China, spent majority of his career in Spain. He has represented as many as five clubs - Villarreal, Espanyol, Las Palmas, Granda and Deportivo Alves.



The 31-year-old has a contract with Shenzhen until December 2024. However, if he wishes to sign for Valencia the Asian club will not put too much trouble.



Wakaso is currently in Doha with the Black Stars focused on the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.