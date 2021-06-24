VPN fit expose, tiff money inside your bank account?

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Virtual Private Network apps use don become popular among youths for Nigeria, wia for dem, na ‘necessary evil’ in order to connect to Twitter.



Dis na because for di West African kontri, di goment don suspend access to di social media platform. And to regain access, many pipo don turn to VPN use to make am look like say na outside Nigeria, dem from dey browse Twitter.



Even di kontri Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, use mistake reveal say im sef bin use VPN access Twitter after di ‘indefinite suspension’.



But some pipo don begin wonder if di many VPN wey boku everywia - some wey dey free - dey safe for dem to use.



Nigeria minister of information wey propose and announce di suspension, even give face to dis fear recently.



"My advice to anybody wey dey use VPN na to stop am because when you use VPN, e dey expose your data, including your bank account,” di minister bin tell one senatorial committee wey dey torchlight why di suspension dey necessary.



So, wetin oga Mohammed tok get truth inside?



VPN fit access bank account?



BBC engineer Adebisi Akinsulire say “No, e no dey possible”. At least no be di way di minister take tok am, im add.



According to Akinsulire - wey imsef don dey install VPN tey tey - all informate wey dey follow VPN come and go dey encrypted. That is, no be something wey ordinary pesin or programme fit understand or tiff to use.



And so for VPN or even any app, to wan torchlight your bank account, e go mean say di pesin don download fake app wey resemble correct one. Or, di pesin don go chook eye inside wia e no suppose.



“So for instance, if you see free WiFi, common sense suppose tell you not to connect am…because if you connect to am, you dey put yourself at risk.



Wetin you fit do to protect yourself?





No download any app from website wey no dey authorized by di operating system you dey use

No visit website wey no pure

Do small research about di software or app wey you wan download to see im reputation

If you fit afford am, pay for software or app you need because “awoof dey turn belle”

Follow all di general guidelines wey your Bank give for account protection

Remember, most software companies wey dey known get dia reputation to protect and dem no go risk am to tiff from dia own customers.Di same way wey most pipo accept say dia ISP (internet service providers), no dey chook eye inside information wey dey follow dia server.Because if na dat one we wan tok we suppose dey fear our ISP join, Akinsulire bin reason am.