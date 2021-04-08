VP Osinbajo don decorate di new Acting Inspector General of Police

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo don decorate DIG Usman Alkali Baba as di new acting Inspector General on Wednesday.



Di decoration ceremony bin happun for Aso Rock Abuja, and e dey come afta di President through di Minister of Police Affairs Mohammad Dingyadi bin appoint am to replace Mohammed Adamu on Tuesday.



Dis na as Adamu Tenure bin don end for February afta e spend di 35 years im suppose spend for service but di president bin give am three months extension to continue.



Adamu bin dey for Imo state on top di Prison kasala wey burst dia wen di appointment news come.



